Insolation Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary

Insolation Energy announced that Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a new subsidiary, namely MGVJ Green Infra on 10 August 2025.

The MGVJ Green Infra will carry on the Business of Solar Power Plant Development, erection, installation, establishment, construction, operation and maintenance, and Consultancy of any renewable Energy Power Plants. Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning including comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Rooftop Solar (RTS) photovoltaic power Projects.

