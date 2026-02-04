Hind Aluminium board approves acquisition of aluminium biz of Nirav Commercials

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Hind Aluminium Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the business transfer agreement for the proposal to acquire the Aluminium business of Nirav Commercials , under the brand name Elesar Focchi a Related Party, the said transaction constitutes a Material Related Party Transaction and is proposed to be acquired as a going concern on a slump sale basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

