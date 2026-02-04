Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Aluminium board approves acquisition of aluminium biz of Nirav Commercials

Hind Aluminium board approves acquisition of aluminium biz of Nirav Commercials

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Hind Aluminium Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the business transfer agreement for the proposal to acquire the Aluminium business of Nirav Commercials , under the brand name Elesar Focchi a Related Party, the said transaction constitutes a Material Related Party Transaction and is proposed to be acquired as a going concern on a slump sale basis, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra & Mahindra receives order from an Indonesian state-owned enterprise

India steps up mining of rare-earth minerals

Sensex slumps 225 pts; pharma shares decline

BSE SME Msafe Equipments stands tall after a solid listing pop

Sheela Foam sizzles after reporting three-fold jump in Q3 profit to Rs 52 cr

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story