Sensex slumps 225 pts; pharma shares decline

The Nifty traded below the 25,750 mark. Pharma shares declined after advancing for previous two consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 224.60 points or 0.27% to 83,518.71. The Nifty 50 index shed 23.45 points or 0.09% to 25,704.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.12% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.14%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,332 shares rose and 1,527 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged.
RBI MPC:
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will start its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday in the backdrop of growth-focused Union Budget, low inflation and more recently the long-awaited India-US trade deal ending prolonged uncertainty on the external front.
The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index fell 0.75% to 22,033.70. The index added 2.31% in the previous two consecutive trading session.
Mankind Pharma (down 3.58%), Aurobindo Pharma (down 3.4%), Divis Laboratories (down 2.16%), Gland Pharma (down 2.1%) and Ajanta Pharma (down 1.86%), Piramal Pharma (down 1.01%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 0.81%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.69%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 0.5%) and Lupin (down 0.29%) declined.
On the other hand, Abbott India (up 1.02%) ,Laurus Labs (up 0.79%) and Cipla (up 0.73%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Axiscades Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% after its subsidiary Mistral Solutions secured international contracts worth around $1.4 million from Axon Enterprise Inc. and Stratacache Inc., USA.
Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 1.42% after the company announced that it has secured its largest-ever export order for 35,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, Indonesia, in 2026.
DAM Capital Advisors declined 4.55% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 61.1% to Rs 20.06 crore on a 32.8% drop in total income to Rs 69.94 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Sheela Foam surged 18.50% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore on 11.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.43 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Global Markets:
Asia market mostly fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses after a sell-off in U.S. technology stocks weighed on sentiment.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back as investors dumped technology stocks and moved into shares more broadly linked to improvements in the economy.
The broad market index fell 0.84% and closed at 6,917.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 166.67 points, or 0.34%, to end at 49,240.99. Earlier, the 30-stock index rose as much as 0.5% to touch 49,653.13, a new record. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.43%, settling at 23,255.19.
