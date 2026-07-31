Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hind Rectifiers secures order for IGBT converters for mining industry

Hind Rectifiers secures order for IGBT converters for mining industry

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Hirect (Hind Rectifiers) has secured an order from the United States for IGBT Converters for the Mining Industry. The order marks the Company's entry into the mining segment, where power electronics are required to operate in demanding environments with stringent requirements for robustness, reliability and uninterrupted performance. It reflects the company's engineering and manufacturing capabilities in delivering high-performance power electronic solutions for specialized industrial applications.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Diazepam Injection USP

Weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans gains marginally on monthly basis to 8.53% in Jul-26

Non-food bank credit spurts around 18% on year

Manipal Health Enterprises IPO subscribed 4.92 times

Cabinet approves scheme for development of Floating Solar Photovoltaic Projects with total outlay of Rs 5070 crore

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Next Story