Hind Rectifiers secures order for IGBT converters for mining industry

Hirect (Hind Rectifiers) has secured an order from the United States for IGBT Converters for the Mining Industry. The order marks the Company's entry into the mining segment, where power electronics are required to operate in demanding environments with stringent requirements for robustness, reliability and uninterrupted performance. It reflects the company's engineering and manufacturing capabilities in delivering high-performance power electronic solutions for specialized industrial applications.
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