Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11355.2, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.75 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 955.05, up 1.97% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 61.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.95% jump in NIFTY and a 40.83% jump in the Nifty Metal index.