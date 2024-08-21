Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 3.28%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 694.95, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 54.31% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 40.32% jump in the Nifty Metal. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 694.95, up 3.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 3.37% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9204.65, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 692.65, up 2.97% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 54.31% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 40.32% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 33.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

