Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof on reporting turnaround Q1 numbers

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 328.80 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 8.01 crore posted in Q1 FY23.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 172.03 crore in first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 42.91% as against Rs 120.37 crore posted a year ago.

The company reported profit before tax of Rs 5.74 crore in the June 2024 quarter as compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 11.29 posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses grew 26.40% to Rs 167.24 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 129.14 crore (up 17.78% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 5.99 crore (up 36.75% YoY) during the period under review.

The board informed that the company along with its subsidiary, Oriental Foundry has total orders in hand of Rs 1,549.52 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommend dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards and also trading of timber woods and all its products. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products. As on 31 March 2019, the company had 1 wholly owned subsidiary, namely Oriental Foundry.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

