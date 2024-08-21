BSE SME Broach Lifecare Hospital makes a stunning debut

Shares of Broach Lifecare Hospital were trading at Rs 49.87 on the BSE, a premium of 99.48% compared with the issue price of Rs 25. The scrip was listed at Rs 47.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The scrip was listed at Rs 47.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 49.87 and a low of Rs 45.60. About 8.76 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Broach Lifecare Hospital's IPO was subscribed 150.84 times. The issue opened for bidding on 13 August 2024 and it closed on 16 August 2024. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 25 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,08,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 63.77% from 86.74% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchasing machines, development of medical tourism web portal and general corporate purpose.

Broach Lifecare Hospital provides comprehensive range of diagnostics and therapeutic services for patients with cardiovascular ailments. It operates boutique hospitals under the brand Maple Hospitals and provide dedicated round-the-clock services to patients with heart ailments consisting of non-invasive cardiology services such as, 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Tread Mill Test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress test, Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography. As on 31 March 2024, the company had 19 employees. It runs a 25-bed hospital in Bharuch (Gujarat) and a 15-bed satellite hospital in Ankeshwar (Gujarat).

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 2.60 crore and net profit of Rs 0.69 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

