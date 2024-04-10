Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 598, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.06% jump in NIFTY and a 59.23% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 598, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22696.05. The Sensex is at 74842.83, up 0.21%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 12.05% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8894.4, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 598.55, up 1.24% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.06% jump in NIFTY and a 59.23% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 42.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News