UCO Bank updates benchmark interest rates

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
UCO Bank has reviewed the Benchmark rates and decided for revision in TBLR(3-month), as detailed hereunder:

MCLR Tenor Rate
Overnight - 8.10%
One month - 8.30%
Three month - 8.45%
Six month - 8.70%
One year - 8.85%

Other Benchmark Rates
Benchmark Rate
TBLR (3 month) w.e.f. 10 April 2024 - 6.90%
TBLR (6 month) - 7.10%
TBLR (12 month) - 7.10%
Repo Linked Rate - UCO Float - 9.30%
Base Rate - 9.60%
BPLR - 14.25%

The revised TBLR(3-month) is effective from 10 April 2024. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR, TBLR (6/12-month), Repo Linked rate, Base Rate, and BPLR remain unchanged.

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

