Hindprakash Industries consolidated net profit declines 86.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 26.76 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries declined 86.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.25% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.28% to Rs 99.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.7643.69 -39 99.50100.79 -1 OPM %2.886.07 -3.923.78 - PBDT0.502.58 -81 2.583.81 -32 PBT0.392.46 -84 2.153.34 -36 NP0.251.82 -86 1.552.47 -37

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

