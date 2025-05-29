Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 38.58 croreNet profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.19% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 101.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
