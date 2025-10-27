Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Hinduja Global Solutions launches enterprise-grade AI solution - Interaction Intelligence

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of Interaction Intelligence, an enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solution based on the HGS Agent X framework, that transforms Quality Assurance (QA) from a routine customer service function into a powerful strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence into the clients' voice.

In an environment where customer expectations for seamless, personalized, and proactive engagement are rapidly rising, HGS's Interaction Intelligence solution enables enterprises to analyze nearly 100% of customer interactions across omni-channels, thus expanding traditional QA coverage by up to 100 times. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.

The benefits of deploying the solution include:
Enhanced CX through well-trained agents and better campaign effectiveness and product searchability
Cost competitiveness through reduced costs and generation of revenues (cross-selling/ up-selling)
Brand reputation improvement through direct customer feedback integration with expanded coverage
Actionable insights into trends to support strategic decision-making

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; US inflation rises at 3% annual rate in September.

India's forex reserves rise by $4.5 billion to hit $702.28 billion

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story