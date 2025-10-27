Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; US inflation rises at 3% annual rate in September.

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; US inflation rises at 3% annual rate in September.

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 58.50 points (or 0.23%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 621.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 173.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs had sold shares worth Rs 244.02 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded in the green on Monday as the Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 index rising over 2%, crossing the 50,000 mark for the first time.

Investors cheered progress in U.S.-China trade talks and strong momentum from Wall Street.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump this week during his visit to Japan.

The regional rally followed reports that top U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators had hashed out a framework on several disputed issues, paving the way for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign off on the terms.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly said in an media interview on Sunday that Trumps proposed 100% tariffs on Chinese imports are effectively off the table. He added that China is expected to make significant soybean purchases and to delay broad restrictions on rare earth exports. The U.S., however, will maintain its current export controls on China, Bessent reportedly noted.

Last Friday, all three major averages closed at records as cool inflation data spurred optimism among investors that the Federal Reserve can stay on its rate-cutting path, boosting the U.S. economy and justifying higher valuations for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 472.51 points, or 1.01%, to 47,207.12, securing its first close above the 47,000 level ever. The S&P 500 added 0.79% to 6,791.69, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.15% to 23,204.87.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report released on Friday, the consumer price index showed a 0.3% increase on the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 3%. The annual rate reflected a 0.1 percentage point uptick from August.

Excluding food and energy, core CPI showed a 0.2% monthly gain and an annual rate also at 3%. Core CPI on a monthly basis had posted 0.3% gains in both July and August.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as broad-based selling weighed on sentiment. Except for metal and telecom stocks, all major sectors were under pressure.

The session began on a positive note, tracking upbeat global cues, but gains proved short-lived. As the day progressed, profit booking intensified, dragging the Nifty to an intraday low of 25,718.20. The markets early optimism faded sharply in the final hour after the government declined to confirm reports of a potential US-India trade deal, leading to a wave of selling across frontline indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 344.52 points or 0.41% to 84,211.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 96.25 points or 0.37% to 25,795.15. In the past six consecutive sessions, the Sensex gained 3.07% and the Nifty rose 2.96%.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

