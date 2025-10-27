Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Tejas Networks has won a Telecom Capacity Augmentation Project for implementing a next-generation SDN-based DWDM network with PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

The comprehensive project involves network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of 400Gbps DWDM system at new greenfield sites and for the upgradation of existing links. Tejas is deploying its state-of-the-art, multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN product that is capable of delivering up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and also supports advanced alien wavelength technology.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

