Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poonawalla Fincorp announced the deployment of five new AI-powered solutions as part of its risk-first and enterprise-wide digital transformation journey. These include an Early Warning System (EWS) for workforce risk, a Travel Bot for operational mobility, RegIntel for compliance intelligence, an ER Governance Tool for employee relations, and AI-driven Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) for financial crime compliance.

Together, these solutions embed AI into PFL's core operations, going beyond automation to create intelligent, scalable, and compliance-ready systems. By shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive approaches, PFL is building a digitally confident, governance-driven, and future-ready NBFC.

Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: We at Poonawalla Fincorp, now with 45 AI projects on the table are reimagining how our organisation works by infusing intelligence into every part of our ecosystem. Be it providing real-time regulatory clarity, or improving the accuracy of compliance reporting, predicting and preventing attrition, strengthening employee governance or simplifying travel operations - each of these AI-led solutions is designed to make us more agile, transparent, and future-ready. The depth of AI projects across different and diverse departments within the company, we believe, makes it an industry first approach, with couple of them being game changers. This also marks an important step in our journey to build a trusted, technology-driven enterprise that empowers our people and elevates how we work.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mphasis launches innovative AI platform - NeoIP

Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; US inflation rises at 3% annual rate in September.

India's forex reserves rise by $4.5 billion to hit $702.28 billion

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story