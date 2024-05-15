Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 52.07% to Rs 347.34 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 29.25% to Rs 100.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.07% to Rs 347.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.53% to Rs 300.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.14% to Rs 1137.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 701.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales347.34228.41 52 1137.94701.83 62 OPM %76.6783.97 -76.7880.20 - PBDT135.61101.41 34 398.57286.68 39 PBT132.72100.71 32 390.91284.66 37 NP100.4877.74 29 300.34216.80 39

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

