With effect from 31 August 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics announced the cessation of the following senior management personnel of the company with effect from 31 August 2024:

C B Anantha Krishnan - Director (Finance) with Addl. Charge of CMD

E P Jayadeva - Director (Operations)

D Deepak - Executive Director (HR)

