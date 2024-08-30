Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sammaan Capital to raise Rs 30,000 crore via NCDs, bonds

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Sammaan Capital announced that its board approved raising of funds through issuance of NCDs/ bonds, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs 30,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

The company stated that the size, tenure, coupon, security (if applicable) and other details as applicable will be decided at the time of issue of each tranche series.

Sammaan Capital (formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance) is a housing finance company, regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB). The company offers competitively priced home loans in the affordable housing segment.

The housing finance companys consolidated net profit rose 11% to Rs 326.76 crore on 16.7% increase in total income to Rs 2,236.27 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Shares of Sammaan Capital rose 0.22% to Rs 162.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

