Hindustan Aeronautics announces change in directorate

Hindustan Aeronautics announced that the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India vide its Letter dated 7 May 2025 (received today) has conveyed the approval of Hon'ble Raksha Mantri for interim arrangement of entrusting additional charge for the post of Director (Engineering and R&D) to Dr. D K Sunil, Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, for a further period of one month w.e.f 09 May 2025 and up to 08 June 2025 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

