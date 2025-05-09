Premier Explosives Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, SRG Housing Finance Ltd, S J S Enterprises Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2025.

Premier Explosives Ltd spiked 15.49% to Rs 464.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95868 shares in the past one month.

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd soared 14.68% to Rs 531.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4927 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd surged 9.43% to Rs 293. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 372 shares in the past one month.

S J S Enterprises Ltd rose 8.31% to Rs 1011.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4955 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd spurt 8.02% to Rs 125.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

