Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 52.19% to Rs 4308.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2831.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12494.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 7621.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5827.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 30381.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26927.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14768.7512494.67 18 30381.0826927.46 13 OPM %39.9625.87 -32.0624.80 - PBDT6438.973899.27 65 11632.058294.17 40 PBT5795.002843.66 104 10224.886509.50 57 NP4308.712831.18 52 7621.055827.74 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 9.19% in the December 2023 quarter

HAL hits record high as LCA IOC contract value rises to Rs 5,078 cr

HAL rises on registering highest-ever revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

HAL wins order of Rs 8073 cr from Ministry of Defence

Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2024 quarter

TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story