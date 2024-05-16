Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 52.19% to Rs 4308.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2831.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 14768.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12494.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 7621.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5827.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 30381.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26927.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

