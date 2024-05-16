Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 2.19% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 37.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 726.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 684.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

