Shree Pushkar Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 2.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 2.19% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 190.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 37.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 726.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 684.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales190.77180.31 6 726.17684.03 6 OPM %9.8211.31 -8.3610.00 - PBDT21.1621.47 -1 69.8674.09 -6 PBT15.8716.52 -4 48.2455.58 -13 NP13.0912.81 2 37.0637.23 0

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

