Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 2045.74 crore

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 2045.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2056.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 181.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 103.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 7394.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7209.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2045.742056.43 -1 7394.187209.54 3 OPM %5.447.16 -6.615.00 - PBDT74.16111.03 -33 345.54219.11 58 PBT-52.126.49 PL -68.26-170.95 60 NP-16.066.90 PL 181.11-103.23 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Prism Johnson board to mull fund raising proposal

Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Avenue Supermarts, CDSL, Prism Johnson, Prataap Snacks in focus

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 12.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story