Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 76.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 4347.50 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 76.50% to Rs 1437.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 814.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 4347.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3915.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4347.503915.35 11 OPM %22.7922.39 -PBDT1732.951290.41 34 PBT1583.721089.03 45 NP1437.16814.24 77
