Kitex Garments consolidated net profit rises 247.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.64% to Rs 190.44 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 247.58% to Rs 27.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.64% to Rs 190.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.190.44145.7821.209.5941.0015.5236.3110.2427.327.86

