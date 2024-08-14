Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 86.23 croreNet loss of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 86.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 75.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales86.2375.25 15 OPM %3.005.48 -PBDT0.022.08 -99 PBT-1.920.67 PL NP-2.080.55 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News