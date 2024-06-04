Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Jun 04 2024
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Agrigenetics reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.23% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

Jun 04 2024

