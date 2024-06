Angel One Wealth (formerly known as Angel One Wealth Management), a wholly owned subsidiary of Angel One has incorporated 1 (one) more wholly owned Subsidiary, namely, Angel One Investment Managers & Advisors on 31 May 2024, for which the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has issued a Certificate of Incorporation bearing Corporate Identification Number U66190MH2024PTC426314 (Step-down WOS).

