Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 440 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 440 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender for proposed "Doubling of Track between Ankai station (Excluding) at KM 16.00 (Ch: 16000) & Karanjgaon stations (Excluding) at Km 69.01 (Ch:69010) (i.e. 53.01 Km) including Electrification and Signaling works in connection with Aurangabad-Ankai Doubling Project in Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The value of the project is Rs 440 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for work order of Rs 167 cr from South Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Pune Metro Rail Project

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 148 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

GAIL launches 'Waah Kya Energy Hai' Campaign for promotion of clean energy

Angel One announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary- Angel One Investment Managers &amp; Advisors

Kalyan Jewellers India to acquire balance 15% stake in Enovate (Candere)

Sanofi India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

MOIL records 41% jump in May sales

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story