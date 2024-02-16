Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Auto Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.100.05 100 OPM %60.000 -PBDT0.080 0 PBT0.080 0 NP0.080 0

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

