Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Auto Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.100.0560.0000.0800.0800.080

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel