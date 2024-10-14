Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Construction wins order of Rs 1031 cr from MSRDC

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has been awarded a Rs 1,031.6 crore contract by Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. (MSRDC) for the construction of a two-lane bridge across Agardanda Creek in Raigad District on Revas-Reddi Coastal Highway (MSH-04) in Maharashtra on an EPC mode.

The total length of the Bridge is 4.3 km, consisting of approaches of 45 m on the Agardanda side, 145 m on the Dig hi side, and the main Bridge of 4,120 m. The Bridge is located on the offshore side of Agardanda Jetty and Dighi Port. The project includes two navigation spans with horizontal clearance of 100 m and vertical clearance of 15 m. The Bridge proper consists of a cable-stayed superstructure for navigational spans totalling 420 m with a span configuration of 67.5 m + 142.5 m + 142.5 m + 67.5 m.

Once completed, this project is poised to contribute to enhanced connectivity, reduced travel time and the region's overall economic development. This latest win by HCC is yet another contribution by the company to Maharashtra's infrastructure landscape.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

