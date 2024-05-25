Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 6.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 1.00% to Rs 565.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper declined 6.03% to Rs 124.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 565.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 559.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.05% to Rs 295.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 295.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1717.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1677.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales565.37559.76 1 1717.001677.33 2 OPM %40.0033.23 -31.8629.25 - PBDT242.37234.44 3 585.62570.60 3 PBT183.73173.93 6 410.75395.67 4 NP124.33132.31 -6 295.31295.46 0

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

