Sales rise 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Swagtam Trading & Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.82% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

