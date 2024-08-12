Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 139.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.07% to Rs 493.60 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 139.85% to Rs 113.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.07% to Rs 493.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 370.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.493.60370.9438.1825.10192.17102.93154.1262.20113.4047.28

