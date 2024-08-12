Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 7.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 894.74 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company rose 7.89% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 894.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 784.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales894.74784.46 14 OPM %8.8610.24 -PBDT61.1358.29 5 PBT35.1332.67 8 NP27.8925.85 8
