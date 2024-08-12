Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 3.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.64% to Rs 255.28 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 3.86% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.64% to Rs 255.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales255.28161.94 58 OPM %10.5611.73 -PBDT24.6520.76 19 PBT20.2119.51 4 NP15.0714.51 4
