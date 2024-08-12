Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit rises 3.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.64% to Rs 255.28 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard rose 3.86% to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.64% to Rs 255.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.255.28161.9410.5611.7324.6520.7620.2119.5115.0714.51

