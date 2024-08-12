Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 693.05 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 11.82% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 693.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 677.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.693.05677.109.717.9549.2442.3221.2420.6814.2812.77

