Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 1.15%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 170.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 57.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24279.9. The Sensex is at 79810.25, down 0.3%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has dropped around 2.09% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9936.8, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 331.15, up 1.15% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd is up 170.7% in last one year as compared to a 24.53% gain in NIFTY and a 57.83% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 107.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News