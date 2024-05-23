Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 18.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit declines 18.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 18.05 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy declined 18.59% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.82% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 67.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.0517.50 3 67.8463.09 8 OPM %11.3013.26 -11.089.48 - PBDT2.002.35 -15 7.586.16 23 PBT1.752.12 -17 6.605.26 25 NP1.271.56 -19 4.873.84 27

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

