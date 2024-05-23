Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10665.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10665.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 913.96 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 10665.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 483.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 913.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 900.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8896.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1869.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 3364.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3231.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales913.96900.58 1 3364.003231.16 4 OPM %22.5421.85 -19.2022.84 - PBDT48.53-365.85 LP -1376.76-1445.11 5 PBT-20.04-462.82 96 -1758.70-1849.48 5 NP10665.75-483.19 LP 8896.75-1869.85 LP

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

