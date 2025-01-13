Hindustan Petroleum announces commissioning of LNG regasification terminal at Chhara, Gujarat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) announced the successful commissioning of LNG Regasification Terminal of 5 MMTPA capacity at Chhara, Gujarat set up by HPCL LNG, wholly owned subsidiary of HPCL.

The ship, Maran Gas Coronis, carrying LNG cargo was berthed on 6 January 2025 and the cargo discharge into the on shore LNG tanks was successfully completed on 12 January 2025.

The Terminal has been set up at an approx. investment of Rs. 4750 crore at Chhara Port in Gir-Somnath District in Gujarat. It has facilities for receipt of LNG through ocean tankers, marine unloading, storage, LNG Road Tanker loading, regasification , and supply of regasified LNG to the gas grid.

HPCL LNG would operate the Terminal on a "tolling" model and is open to third party users, through long term capacity booking contracts and/or through Master regasification agreement for spot cargoes. HPCL has brought its first cargo and the terminal will start the commercial operations shortly.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

