Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417.1, down 2.48% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25148.95. The Sensex is at 81826.26, down 0.58%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has eased around 11.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33747, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.82 lakh shares in last one month.