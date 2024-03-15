Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 4.24%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 11.71% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.48% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 4.24% today to trade at Rs 478.95. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.88% to quote at 27260.07. The index is down 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 2.7% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 2.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 55.14 % over last one year compared to the 26.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 11.71% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 55711 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 594.45 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 220.85 on 03 Apr 2023.

