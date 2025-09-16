Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.73%, up for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 16.98% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.75, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 4.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 403, up 0.35% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 1.46% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 16.98% drop in the Nifty Energy index.