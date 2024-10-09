Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 4.08%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.45% over last one month compared to 2.44% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.32% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.08% today to trade at Rs 406.8. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.9% to quote at 30428.39. The index is down 2.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.64% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 2.49% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 63.77 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

