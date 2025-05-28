Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 13.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 100.95 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 13.91% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 100.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.93% to Rs 12.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 406.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

100.9587.77406.29419.357.090.166.466.876.804.0924.5031.384.651.9316.1823.043.443.0212.2817.04

