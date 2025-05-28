Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 13.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 13.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 100.95 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works rose 13.91% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 100.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.93% to Rs 12.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 406.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 419.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales100.9587.77 15 406.29419.35 -3 OPM %7.090.16 -6.466.87 - PBDT6.804.09 66 24.5031.38 -22 PBT4.651.93 141 16.1823.04 -30 NP3.443.02 14 12.2817.04 -28

