Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 4.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Hindustan Zinc declined 4.73% to Rs 2234.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2345.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 7591.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7893.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7591.007893.0050.8449.993898.003958.002985.003114.002234.002345.00

