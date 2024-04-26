Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mankind Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2406.45, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 69.19% in last one year as compared to a 25.61% gain in NIFTY and a 51.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2406.45, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22503.9. The Sensex is at 74098.62, down 0.32%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18878.15, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

