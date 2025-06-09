Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 4.33%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 4.33%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 524, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 524, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25109.55. The Sensex is at 82487.47, up 0.36%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 20.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 519.6, up 2.92% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Britannia Industries Ltd soars 1.2%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.03%, gains for five straight sessions

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story