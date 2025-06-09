Hindustan Zinc Ltd soars 4.33%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 524, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 524, up 4.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25109.55. The Sensex is at 82487.47, up 0.36%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 20.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9406.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 519.6, up 2.92% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is down 21.75% in last one year as compared to a 7.96% gain in NIFTY and a 3.17% gain in the Nifty Metal index.